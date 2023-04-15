 Skip to main content

Motorola set to launch two foldables, including the cheaper ‘Razr Lite’ [Gallery]

Apr 15 2023
motorola razr lite foldable

Motorola’s foldable Razr is set to come back in a big way this year, and it seems we might be getting even more than expected. Apparently, there are two Motorola Razr devices in the pipeline, with the “Razr Lite” showing up in new renders.

It’s been confirmed time and time again that a new Motorola Razr foldable is in the works, with leaks showing off the big outer display, and even Motorola itself explicitly confirming the new device is coming. Apparently, that device will be called the “Razr+,” based on other recent leaks.

Now, MySmartPrice is showing off a device referred to as the Motorola “Razr Lite,” with CAD-based renders from @OnLeaks confirming there are two foldables from Motorola coming up. Where the “Plus” version has a large display on the outside, it seems the “Lite” variant will have one that’s much smaller, even compared to prior models.

The small outer display takes up the full width of the device, but only the bottom 25% or so. Like on the leaked images of the “Plus,” the display wraps around the cameras. It’s a design not all that different from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, at least in terms of workable area.

How else this “Lite” model could differ isn’t clear, but it seems reasonable to expect perhaps a less powerful chipset, or less memory. In any case, the most interesting thing will be the difference in pricing on Motorola’s upcoming foldables. The release window Motorola is aiming also unclear at this point, but June has been mentioned.

