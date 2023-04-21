Here’s the Pixel Fold… folding [Video]

We’ve heard a lot about the Pixel Fold over the past week, from its release date down to a full spec breakdown and more. Now, we’re getting a quick look at the Pixel Fold doing its signature move, folding in half.

A brief video posted by Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter this evening shows the Google Pixel Fold in action, our first good look at the hardware outside of a quick peek in a public subway. The brief video has the software blurred out almost entirely, but it gives us a decent look at the hardware.

As was known to be the case from previous leaks, the Pixel Fold’s inner display has a relatively sizable bezel along the top and bottom, but an expansive display in between that’s considerably wider than that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. There’s also no cutout or under-display trick for the selfie camera, as it can hide within the top bezel.

The inner display also seems free of a significant crease, which is a design that troubles Samsung’s foldables. There is still a visible crease, though, especially when the screen shuts off.

As the phone closes, we can see the flat outer display which seems wider than a typical smartphone and a bit shorter, much like the Oppo Find N2. We can also see shiny sides along all edges with the side-mounted fingerprint scanner and volume buttons along the “bottom” half of the phone when closed. We can also see the tiniest peek of the camera bar on the back.

And, really, that’s about it. There’s not much else to talk about here because, really, it’s just the Pixel Fold, folding.

As has been reported this week, the Pixel Fold is set to launch in June with a price tag agreed to be at least $1,700. The phone is also expected to offer water resistance and a camera package that’s unique to the device, rather than just matching that of the Pixel 7 series.

