Poco F5 to be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip

The upcoming Xiaomi Poco F5 is set to be one of the first devices to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

While the biggest and best Android smartphones are shipping with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, many midrange and “budget flagship” handsets will look to the previous-generation processor to add power without increasing pricing too drastically. The Poco F5 is an upcoming affordable flagship phone, and while we expected an upgrade over the Snapdragon 870, the Snapdragon India account has teased the usage of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip.

Announced in March 2023, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is a 4nm chip with peak Kryo CPU — 1 prime (Cortex X2) + 3 performance + 4 efficiency cores — speeds of 2.91GHz and 50% improved performance from the 7 Gen 1. There are also 2x improvements for the GPU and AI Engine. In fact, Qualcomm touts the “biggest performance leap in 7-series history” for the Adreno GPU, as well as an overall 13% improvement in power efficiency.

✅ 50% higher overall performance*

✅ 13% improved power efficiency*

✅ 2x improved AI performance*

✅ Flagship 4nm TSMC process technology

✅ Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity



& much more, only on #POCOF5 @IndiaPOCO



*Comparisons made are in reference to Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 25, 2023

For gamers, there are some potential benefits here for the Poco F5 as the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 enables Auto Variable Rate Shading and volumetric rendering effects for fog, smoke, and other particle effects. 3D titles like Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, and others will surely look excellent with graphical improvements.

The processor supports 120Hz QHD+ displays and even 200-megapixel camera sensors. A Snapdragon X62 5G modem is also part of the package, which supports up to 4.4Gbps data transfer rates. Other notables that will likely be packed into the Poco F5 courtesy of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 include Quick Charge 5 – which allows 0-50% battery charging in under five minutes at supported speeds – Bluetooth 5.3 and FastConnect 6900 for Wi-Fi.

It’s not clear just what the rest of the specifications pack in, but the Poco F5 could provide some substantial performance boosts over the Poco F4 series.

