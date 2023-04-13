Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera sensors confirmed with 1-inch primary shooter

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is on its way and, with it, a focus on improving the camera experience. Now, a teaser image confirms the camera specs of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which seem enticing, to say the least.

As spotted by GSMArena on Weibo, an official teaser from Xiaomi confirms what we can expect from the camera setup on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. That starts with something unsurprising – the Sony IMX989 sensor as the primary camera. The 50MP sensor has been used in several camera-focused flagships lately, with its massive 1-inch sensor size having proved incredibly capable of taking great shots.

Backing up that main sensor would be three Sony IMX858 sensors. Those would be used for ultrawide, 3x telephoto, and 5x telephoto. Xiaomi also teases new noise-reduction and HDR upgrades.

As outlined in our coverage earlier this week, the Ultra will also be using custom Summicron lenses from Leica, which Xiaomi teased would be the “most exceptional… yet in mobile imaging.”

We won’t have long to wait until Xiaomi fully reveals what the Ultra has in store, as the launch event is scheduled for April 18.

More on Xiaomi: