Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be announced on April 18th

Avatar for Max Weinbach  | Apr 11 2023 - 7:29 pm PT
Xiaomi just announced its launch event for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra which will take place on April 18.

The event, titled “A shot above” is being used to announce the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the true flagship of the Xiaomi 13 series.

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro at MWC a few months ago. The Ultra promises to be more improved and more impressive versions of those devices, which pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

While we don’t know much about the device outside of its leaked renders, we do know that Xiaomi is using custom new Lecia Summicron lenses. These are similar to the optics used in the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which personally remains one of my favorite phones so far this year.

At this launch event, Xiaomi will also be announcing new IoT products, though there is no word on what those will be.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro

