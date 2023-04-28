 Skip to main content

Galaxy A24 is now Samsung’s cheapest phone with 5 years of updates

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 28 2023 - 9:14 am PT
galaxy a24 leak

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A device is the Galaxy A24 which launched in Vietnam earlier this week without much fanfare. It is deserved, though, as this is Samsung’s most affordable device to get four years of major Android updates and five years of overall support.

The Galaxy A24 is the quintessential entry-level device. On the surface, the new budget phone from Samsung has a 6.5-inch AMOLED full HD display that can hit 90Hz refresh rates during use. On the back, Samsung has equipped the phone with a 50MP main sensor and paired it up with an ultrawide and macro lens. Inside, the A24 relies on a MediaTek Helio G99 chip built on a 6nm foundation and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, contrary to the 4GB recent rumors speculated. Both versions come with a standard 128GB of internal storage.

While the device doesn’t scream “exciting,” it does market itself to users who need something that’s going to get the job done and last them a day or even more. The 5,000mAh battery and a decent 25W charging standard should set the A24 to handle that task relatively well.

Even more so, the Galaxy A24 is set to come with a full 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates. For a device that starts its pricing at VND 6,490,000 – around $275 for the 6GB model – that’s somewhat incredible. For reference, the Galaxy S23 series is also promised a full 5 years of security updates and of OS versions. It’s refreshing to see Samsung’s latest budget device go by the same standard even though it sits almost $1,000 cheaper.

Up until a couple of years ago, it wasn’t common for OEMs to promise long-term support for devices under the flagship category. Even still, it was hard to come by even for the “best” devices. Of course, Samsung helped change that perspective and continues to do so with the Galaxy A24, a cheap device that is now set to get OS and security support that will last until 2028.

