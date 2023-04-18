Galaxy A24 surfaces in a mostly unsurprising package

Samsung’s lineup can go from very exciting with the Galaxy S23 series to relatively simple, as is the case with the new Galaxy A24, set to debut shortly.

Yet to be officially announced, photos and information have come to the surface regarding the company’s latest budget device (via WinFuture). One major initial detail is that this new device will not be 5G-capable, rather, the A24 will only be sold in an LTE variant.

On the surface, the Galaxy A24 will run a SuperAMOLED panel that comes in at 2340 x 1080. The 6.5-inch display is surrounded by a pretty thick bezel and crowned by a teardrop camera. A resolution of 1080 isn’t bad for the budget device, and much more can’t really be expected at this price point.

Internally, users will see a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset. The SoC can hit 2.2 GHz, though the entire cluster is aimed directly at a budget device with performance likely to reflect that range. Paired with the Helio G99 is 4 GB of RAM and a total internal memory of 128 GB, expandable by microSD card.

The Galaxy A24 comes with dual SIM slots and NFC capabilities, though the fun wireless features seem to stop there. Wireless charging is missing from the budget device and users will have to stick with the USB-C port with a currently unknown wattage rating. It should be a significant amount to quickly charge the 5,000 mAh battery within.

The last piece to the inexpensive puzzle would be the cameras – three, in fact. The main sensor is powered by a 50MP sensor, while the other two are ultrawide 5MP and 2MP macro. The front-facing camera hits 15MP. There is no depth sensor present, as was expected last year.

While the entire A24 package doesn’t seem very powered, it does hit an easily accessible price point at around €200. The Galaxy A24 will launch in the Middle East with Android 12 sometime soon, though no further details are available.

