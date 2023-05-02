Google officially teases the Pixel 7a, confirming May 11 availability

The Pixel 7a has leaked countless times over the past few weeks, with the phone set to make its debut at Google I/O next week. Now, Google has officially teased the Pixel 7a, confirming its release date as more leaks confirm the specs and colors.

In a tweet, Google India confirms that the Pixel 7a is coming without calling out the phone by name, but the teaser is quite clear. We see a slightly blurred image of the phone that shows off the blue color variant we’ve seen countless times at this point.

This teaser confirms two things. For one, the Pixel 7a will be available in India at launch, which is great to see given past absences and delays in the region. But, beyond that, this teaser also confirms the Pixel 7a release date. As we previously reported, the phone will be available on May 11, though pre-orders are still expected to open in regions including the US on May 10. In the US, the Pixel 7a is expected to get a slight price bump, which will likely apply in India as well.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

Beyond the teaser, which confirms the Pixel 7a release date, other leaks are further confirming details about Google’s upcoming release.

Roland Quandt this morning leaked a batch of Pixel 7a marketing materials, which include renders of the phone, spec rundowns, and other images that detail Pixel 7a features. This includes showing Tensor G2 and its associated features such as Clear Calling and Photo Unblur, while other images highlight Google’s ecosystem of devices and the addition of wireless charging. A spec comparison with Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a also shows differences between the phones, such as the 90Hz display, 64MP rear camera, 13MP selfie camera, 8x “Super Res Zoom,” and wireless charging.

