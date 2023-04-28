Arctic Blue Pixel 7a leaks in real-life images [Gallery]

After getting a glimpse of Coral yesterday, the first live images of the Arctic Blue Pixel 7a are now here.

SnoopyTech on Twitter this morning shared two sets of unboxing galleries. Starting with Arctic Blue, we see that it is indeed a light shade. This Pixel 7a is not as faint as the near-white Barely Blue for the Pixel 4a in 2020, but it’s approaching that. Regardless, both shades are quite delightful.

In these real-life shots (or at least this particular lighting condition), the camera bar is coming off as being pretty gray and/or silvery when viewed head-on rather than a lighter color. We, unfortunately, don’t get a good look at the side rail except for the image on the front of the box.

You can faintly see regulatory markings at the bottom of the phone. That shouldn’t be the case in the US, where FCC ID e-labels are permitted.

Speaking of the packaging, Google is very much continuing its eco-conscious, nondescript box design.

Meanwhile, we also see an unboxing of the Carbon Pixel 7a, and it very much looks like the Obsidian Pixel 7.

If we’re already at the unboxing stage, a release is pretty imminent.

More on Pixel 7a: