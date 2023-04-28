 Skip to main content

Arctic Blue Pixel 7a leaks in real-life images [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 28 2023 - 10:04 am PT
4 Comments

After getting a glimpse of Coral yesterday, the first live images of the Arctic Blue Pixel 7a are now here.

SnoopyTech on Twitter this morning shared two sets of unboxing galleries. Starting with Arctic Blue, we see that it is indeed a light shade. This Pixel 7a is not as faint as the near-white Barely Blue for the Pixel 4a in 2020, but it’s approaching that. Regardless, both shades are quite delightful.

In these real-life shots (or at least this particular lighting condition), the camera bar is coming off as being pretty gray and/or silvery when viewed head-on rather than a lighter color. We, unfortunately, don’t get a good look at the side rail except for the image on the front of the box.

You can faintly see regulatory markings at the bottom of the phone. That shouldn’t be the case in the US, where FCC ID e-labels are permitted.

Pixel 7a blue
Pixel 7a blue

Speaking of the packaging, Google is very much continuing its eco-conscious, nondescript box design.

Meanwhile, we also see an unboxing of the Carbon Pixel 7a, and it very much looks like the Obsidian Pixel 7.

If we’re already at the unboxing stage, a release is pretty imminent.

More on Pixel 7a:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]