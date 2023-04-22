What would you pay for the Google Pixel Tablet? [Poll]

The Google Pixel Tablet has leaked quite a bit this week, including some hints at its price. Based on what we know right now, though, how much would you actually pay for the Pixel Tablet?

Pixel Tablet price – What we know

So far, Google has been quiet on specifics regarding the Pixel Tablet, but we do know the company seems to be angling it as a premium piece of hardware that’s focused on integrating with your home.

In recent leaks, we’re starting to get a sense of what that device might cost. A leak out of Europe pinpointed a price of €600-650. The direct conversion of Euros to US Dollars never leads to an accurate price, but our Abner Li did point out that the Pixel 7 sells for €649 in Europe, but $599 in the US. That suggests Google might end up pricing the Pixel Tablet similarly.

The other point of evidence we have is in the Pixel Tablet’s dock, which showed up briefly on Amazon this week. That list confirmed a price of $129 for the “Standalone Charging Dock” which works both as a magnetic charger for the tablet as well as amplifying its audio with a speaker in the dock. As we reported, that dock is included with the purchase of the Pixel Tablet, which helps further narrow down Google’s pricing model.

The Pixel Tablet itself is going to pack roughly the same hardware inside as the Pixel 7. A Google Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. We also know it has UWB support, include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it could have 256GB of storage on at least one variant. The display, meanwhile, is allegedly around 11 inches in size.

Altogether, that’s not exactly a “cheap” configuration, especially considering the specialized software that seems to be on board.

Really, the only comparable Android tablet at the moment is Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8, which starts at $699 for comparable hardware. If that’s the case, the supposed price of around $600 doesn’t seem all that bad, and if Google were to offer the Tablet without its included dock, it could provide even further separation.

Personally, I was always hoping the Pixel Tablet would fall into a price point under $500, and it seems the final product will be at least close to that figure. But what would you pay for a Pixel Tablet based on what we know today? Vote in the poll below and, in the comments, let’s discuss what the Pixel Tablet needs to do to make the price worthwhile.

