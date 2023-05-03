Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $400 off, Anker power strips from $14, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a pair of price cuts on Samsung’s latest foldables. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 now start from $900 thanks to $100 or more discounts, and are joined by Anker’s 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hitting the second-best price of $80. Then go outfit your Assistant setup with Nanoleaf’s popular smart Lines lights at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 discounts now start from $900

After hearing that the upcoming Z Fold 5 is slated to arrive sometime in July, Amazon is now beginning to clear out the now latest version of Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 hit the scene last year with an $1,800 price tag, but now thanks to an Amazon offer, is down to $1,400. Available in several styles, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while landing at the second-best discount of the year. Back in February, there was a day where it sold for $49 less, but this is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise or since.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and still packs some notable tech compared to the more recent S23 series. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Like its more flagship counterpart, it’s also on sale courtesy of Amazon and now sells for $900 across all four colorways. So while that $100 discount isn’t as sizable as the savings above, it does deliver the third-best offer of the year from the usual $1,000 going rate.

Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over in our review.

Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hits $80

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its popular power strips. Available in a variety of form-factors, everything ships free across the board with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch also happens to be one of Anker’s latest, with its new 100W Charging Station dropping down to $79.99. Marking one of the first discounts yet since launching earlier in the spring, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low tracked once before in a 1-day Gold Box sale.

Anker’s new 100W charging station not only has enough juice to handle your entire desk setup, but also some novel features that let it stand out from other models in the lineup. There’s notably six full AC outlets around the base, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side. Though above that is the real highlight, with a pair of retractable USB-C cables built into the power strip that share a 100W output to MacBooks, iPads, and other devices.

Second-best price of the year lands on Nanoleaf’s popular smart Lines lights

If you’re not sold on the deep discount we tracked last week on the FaZe Clan edition lights, Amazon today is offering the standard set of Nanoleaf Lines for the second-best price of the year. Landing at $170, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 going rate. Those $30 in savings have only been beaten once before this year in a 1-day sale at $20 less. This is $10 under our previous mention otherwise, and a rare chance to save on the modular HomeKit lights. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting; each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]