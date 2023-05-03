 Skip to main content

The Pixel 7a keeps popping up on eBay [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 3 2023 - 9:03 am PT
We’re only a week away from Google’s expected announcement of the Pixel 7a, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks. Right now, there are a bunch of brand-new Pixel 7a units for sale on eBay, and they aren’t even all that expensive.

Google’s Pixel 7a has leaked to death at this point, and we know everything there is to know about it. It has a new 90Hz display, a better camera, two new color variants, wireless charging, and more. We even reported last month that the phone would ring up at $499, a $50 increase over the previous model.

So, really, the fact that a bunch of Pixel 7a units keep showing up on eBay isn’t telling us anything new, it’s just surprising to see so many out there.

A couple of these listings were first spotted by u/-If-you-seek-amy- on Reddit, and we’ve since uncovered a total of seven listings for the Pixel 7a, including both unsold and already-sold units. The Pixel 7a units being sold appear to have been destined for sale in Canada, but have shown up on eBay accounts based in Texas, Florida, and Virginia. At least one seller seems to have sold at least three units so far.

Early sales of smartphones via eBay isn’t unheard of, but what is a little odd here is that these units are being sold for very low prices, with one having been sold for just $380, and the most expensive we’ve seen at $550. With the retail price expected to be $499, that’s certainly a bit of a head-scratcher, especially for the units sold below that price.

We absolutely wouldn’t advise buying these devices. While a couple of the sellers seem reasonably reputable, it’s very much unknown where these units are coming from and, given they’re being sold before the phone is actually available, it’s entirely possible that Google could just remotely disable them.

Google Pixel 7a

