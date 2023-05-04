Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 720p cover display tipped to bring new widgets and features

Samsung’s next generation of foldables is set to bring some long-awaited improvements, and for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that means a brand-new, much bigger cover display.

As has been reported previously, Samsung is set to use a 3.4-inch display on the outside of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now, Ice Universe is adding that the display will have what is effectively 720p resolution, coming in at 720×748. On such a small screen, this will certainly be plenty sharp, but it is notably quite a bit behind Motorola’s upcoming Razr, which this week was tipped to pack a 1056×1066 display.

Regardless of the resolution, what might be more interesting is what Samsung is planning to do with the extra screen real estate.

Max Jambor says that Samsung is bringing “a lot” of new features to the cover display, including a big expansion on widgets that are supported. On the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4, Samsung offered very limited functionality on the outer display, which included a small batch of widgets for stock apps, music controls, and more. Jambor doesn’t tease what exactly might be coming, but a concept in Ice’s tweet shows the possibilities – that concept, as seen above, is just a concept, it’s not really what Samsung is shipping.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch in July alongside the Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more.

