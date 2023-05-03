Samsung Galaxy S23 FE reportedly coming with 50MP camera

The “Fan Edition” is reportedly coming back to Samsung’s lineup this year, with the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE allegedly set to deliver a significant camera upgrade.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy S23 FE will arrive with a 50MP sensor as its primary camera. That’d match the Galaxy S23 and S23+, even using the same sensor, and be a considerable upgrade over the Galaxy S21 FE which shipped with a 12MP main camera.

It’s a logical upgrade for Samsung’s upper mid-range device, as Samsung switched from a 12MP sensor in its mainstream flagship with the Galaxy S22 series last year. The Galaxy S23 FE is also expected to use an Exynos 2200 chip from Samsung, rather than a Qualcomm chip. And, more notably, it would use Samsung’s chip globally, instead of opting for Snapdragon in regions such as the United States.

The report goes on to mention that the Galaxy S23 FE would see a release date “really late in the year,” well after Samsung’s new foldables in July. That would line up with past launches, with the Galaxy S20 FE having been released in October 2020, and the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022.

