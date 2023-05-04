Hulu with Live TV adding local PBS stations in over 300 markets

Hulu is rolling out a new batch of channels for its Live TV service, with local PBS channels coming to hundreds of markets in the United States.

“In the coming months,” local PBS affiliates and PBS Kids will be available on Hulu + Live TV to all customers as a part of the base plan. Local PBS stations will be available in over 300 markets and cities across the United States.

Hulu explains:

Local PBS stations, reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country, will begin streaming live on Hulu + Live TV in the coming months. PBS favorites include American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature, and more, while PBS Kids programming helps children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Subscribers can access popular series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Alma’s Way, and Wild Kratts as part of their base plan.

This is a major get for Hulu, matching that of YouTube TV which added PBS in 2019.

Beyond that, Hulu + Live TV is also adding The Magnolia Network, with the channel going live on May 25.

