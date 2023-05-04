Deals: Pixel 7 Pro $199 off, Fossil hybrid smartwatches $172, Star Wars Day savings, more

Happy May the 4th! While you’ll find all of the best Star Wars Day deals rounded up courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys, the team also has some other notable discounts from the Google side of the Galaxy. On tap today, the best price of the year is delivering $199 in savings on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro. Also getting in on the savings, Fossil’s Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches are marked down to $172 in several styles, which pairs with this Galaxy S22 series clearance sale at Woot. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price of the year takes $199 off Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $699.99 shipped in Obsidian black, today’s price cut lands at $199 off the usual $899 going rate. This is still one of the first chances to save in 2023 and is now $49 under our previous mention in the process. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage.

Fossil’s Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches on sale for $172

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $171.75 shipped in several styles. Down from $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low on some of the more premium offerings at 31% off. This is $4 under our previous mention, as well.

Sporting a circular screen design, the Fossil Neutra takes on a different approach thanks to an e-ink panel that steps in over your usual color display. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with the added smart features for showing off notifications and fitness metrics. Speaking of, the Gen 6 smartwatch can monitor everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. We just recently reviewed the Wellness edition of the latest Fossil wearable.

Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB at $753

Woot today is launching a Samsung blowout event that’s discounting several of its more recent previous-generation smartphones. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable discounts from the sale has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marked down from $752.99 for an unlocked 512GB model. That’s down from its usual $1,200 going rate and beating our previous mention by $50. Today’s offer is also a new 2023 low, too.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as the previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Star Wars Day deals now live too

Star Wars Day is now upon us, ushering in a whole galaxy’s worth of discounts. As per usual here at 9to5, we will be wrapping up all of the best price cuts across every product carry for the 2023 May the 4th festivities. Like every other year, there is a vast array of discounts out there, ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Check out all of the Star Wars Day and May the 4th deals right here.

