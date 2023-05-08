 Skip to main content

Walmart’s Google TV box is finally, officially available

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 8 2023 - 9:12 am PT
It’s been almost a month since Walmart’s new Google TV box first showed up on the web, and the time since has been a roller coaster of questions regarding the official launch. Now, Walmart’s Google TV box is officially available for purchase.

Walmart today confirmed to 9to5Google that, yes, its Google TV streaming box is officially available.

This comes after the box showed up online but was not available for purchase. Then on store shelves, but not available for purchase. Then available for purchase through self-checkout at stores. Then, finally, available for shipping for some. The whole ordeal has been confusing, but it seems it’s finally over, with the box having now officially launched generally.

As a reminder, Walmart’s new streamer falls under the company’s in-house “Onn” electronics brand. The streaming box follows up on two Onn streamers that were released in 2021 with Android TV. The new model, which ditches its 1080p-only companion, costs just $19.88 and delivers 4K streaming and Google TV with the tens of thousands of apps that come with it, along with an upgraded chip. Like its predecessor, storage lands at 8GB with 2GB of RAM.

Walmart is now shipping its Google TV box from its website, and you can pick it up at most Walmart locations too. We hear it’s been quite popular in some stores too.

Stay tuned for our full review of Walmart’s Google TV box, coming very soon. If you have any questions about the box, drop them below, and we’ll do our best to answer.

Google TV

Walmart

