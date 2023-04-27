Walmart’s messy Google TV launch continues, with shipping now available for some

It’s been two weeks since Walmart’s new Google TV streaming device first surfaced, and with devices on shelves and many able to buy it already, the company has still remained silent on a formal launch. Now, shipping for Walmart’s Google TV is finally available, but it’s a bit hit or miss depending on your location.

Over the past several days, Walmart’s website has gone back and forth constantly between allowing or blocking the sale of its new Onn-branded Google TV streamer. Sometimes it could be added to your cart, while other times, it said it was only available in-store.

As spotted by CordCuttersNews today, the device appears to now be more widely available for purchase online. Walmart.com is now showing fairly consistently that you can purchase the Onn Google TV streamer for $19.88, but the site may or may not let you actually check out. Plenty of folks have been able to buy the device through Walmart’s site, but in my case, Walmart’s site just switches the device to “unavailable” as soon as I sign into my account – something that’s required to finish checkout.

It’s a strange phenomenon, especially as Walmart continues to pretend this device just doesn’t exist. Some store employees still can’t complete checkout, and in-store availability is even a bit inconsistent.

Needless to say, this launch has been an absolute mess and even more convoluted than the last time around. But at the very least, we seem to be approaching the end.

