WhatsApp starts beta testing Wear OS app

A big part of Wear OS 3 was getting more third-party developers on the platform, and WhatsApp is now testing an app for the Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and other devices.

The app starts with a simple list of recent contacts with “Settings” (for your details and Security notifications) and “Open on phone” rounding out this main page.

After opening a conversation, you can scroll to see past messages, while you can reply by recording a voice message or opening the system keyboard. In group chats, scrolling to the end lets you see “People in this conversation,” as well as another “Open on phone.”

The set-up process involves entering an eight-digit code from your watch on the phone app.

WhatsApp offers a circular complication that shows how many unread messages you have. There are also two tiles for “WhatsApp contacts” to jump to a person, while “WhatsApp voice message” lets you quickly start an audio recording. This is a pretty good embrace of first-party capabilities.

You can sign-up for the WhatsApp beta here. Be sure that both your Android phone and watch are running version 2.23.10.10+, there will be sign-in issues otherwise. If the app doesn’t appear in the on-watch Play Store, install it from the listing on your phone.

