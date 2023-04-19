Facer brings 3D watch faces to Wear OS

Among the thousands of watch faces available for Wear OS smartwatches, Facer is the tool that stands as the basis for many of them. Now, Facer is introducing real-time 3D watch faces and elements for creators in Facer 7.0.

Facer has been around for quite a while now, allowing users to create and share unique watch faces with others. With that, the app itself has a huge catalog of faces for people to download to their Wear OS watches.

In a new update – Facer 7.0 – the app is bringing a new set of design tools that allows users to create faces with 3D elements. That includes high-resolution 3D models with high polygon counts for convincing and life-like effects, interactive animations, dynamic lighting effects, and particle effects. Facer is also bringing procedurally generated 3D animations, as well. That in itself will contribute to very diverse watch faces.

Interestingly enough, Facer claims that these new 3D faces don’t consume much more energy than the regular 2D faces that we’ve come to know.

The faces have been tested extensively and do not consume more battery than traditional 2D faces.

With the limited battery life in Wear OS devices, users will take all that they can get. Of course, with the faces only just being introduced, we’ll have to wait and see how they affect overall battery life.

With this new toolbox for creators, Facer is kicking the update off with 15 new 3D and procedurally generated watch faces in Facer Studios. Each face is free for Premium users and $1.99 for others. The team notes that hundreds more will be created in the coming weeks as these new tools are utilized by creators. All of those faces will be available in the Facer app, which comes free in the Google Play Store.

So far, the list of compatible devices includes the Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, and the Fossil Gen 6 series. Beyond that, any other Wear OS device running a Snapdragon 4100+ chipset will be compatible.