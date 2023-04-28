TicWatch Pro 5 leaks with Snapdragon W5+ and rotating crown

We’ve known that the first Wear OS watch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip would be from Mobvoi since July. A nearly complete leak of the TicWatch Pro 5 has now emerged.

Thanks to an Amazon listing, we learn that there’s a “1.43” Round Dual-layer Display 2.0″ that pairs OLED with a “Customized Dynamic Colorful Backlight FSTN Screen” for extended battery (611mAh) life. Mobvoi claims up to 80 hours in “Smart Mode” and up to 45 days in “Essential Mode,” while fast charging is said to provide 65% in 30 minutes.

It’s protected by Gorilla Glass, while there’s knurling around the display. You’ll find a rotating crown on the right edge with a button just above it in a configuration similar to the Pixel Watch. It’s available in Obsidian black and with 24mm bands.

The bliss of scrolling through the digital world with the immediate response of TicWatch Pro 5’s rotating crown, complete with satisfying haptic feedback, elevates the smartwatch-wearing experience to whole new heights. Scroll to switch tiles, increase or decrease your music volume, and even zoom in and out on maps at ease, with only one finger, or in gloves. This crown offers you effortless yet versatile control.

It’s powered by the 4nm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. “The Latest Version of Wear OS by Google” is touted. In terms of connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and GPS + Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS with a compass app, as well as a barometer.

In terms of fitness, “More than 100 Professional Workout Modes” are touted with other features like VO2 Max, heart rate, and sleep tracking.

There’s a 5ATM water resistant rating and US-MIL-STD 810H certification. Other pictures show the box and Google Pay availability, as well as the charging cable, which looks to be proprietary in nature.

After this leak, the only thing we don’t know about the TicWatch Pro 5 is pricing and availability.

More on Wear OS: