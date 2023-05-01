 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch preps ‘At a Glance’ Wear OS complication powered by Assistant

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 1 2023 - 2:05 pm PT
2 Comments

The Pixel Watch and Wear OS could stand to be a bit more contextual, and Google may be addressing that with an Assistant-powered “At a Glance” complication.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Assistant on the Pixel Watch today is a straightforward voice assistant that can be launched via the “Hey Google” hotword, a press of the side button, or an optional complication on your watch face.

The existing complication is just the Google Assistant icon, which was recently updated to match your set watch face color.

<string name=”proactive_complications_provider_description”>At a Glance</string>

<string name=”proactive_complications_tap_to_activate_assistant”>Tap to Activate Assistant</string>

The latest version (1.5.67.x) of Google Assistant for Wear OS reveals work on new “proactive_complications” that are elsewhere described as “At a Glance.” For it to work, the Assistant will have to be set up. We’ve seen signs that the At a Glance complication is limited and exclusive to the Pixel Watch.

In terms of what information At a Glance could show, the current feature set looks to be the weather and possibly a countdown to upcoming events. For example, if you have no upcoming events, the complication could just show the weather.

<string name=”location_permission_disclosure_text”>Assistant collects location data to enable weather in At a Glance even when the app is closed or not in use.</string>

<string name=”daily_weather_forecast_display”>Today %1$s\xb0 / %2$s\xb0</string>

In fact, the format looks similar to the daily weather forecasts introduced on Pixel phones last year.

At a Glance forecast
Pixel Watch At a Glance

<string name=”in_x_minutes”>In ^1</string>

<string name=”now”>Now</string>

Design-wise, this complication likely needs more space than what can be offered by the circular slot, though it could technically fit into something smaller. A rectangular slot would be more ideal. On the Pixel Watch today, this shape is only available with the Utility face in the Modular II and III configurations, though Google could always add more face designs — a frequent request — before rolling out At a Glance.

Other At a Glance functionality from Pixel phones that would be useful are commute and time to leave prompts, air quality, severe weather and earthquake alerts, and other Calendar reminders.

This functionality is not yet live.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this post

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
APK Insight

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]