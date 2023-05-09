Here’s one more Pixel 7a leak before Google I/O [Video]

The Pixel 7a has pretty much leaked to death at this point, and we know everything there is to know about it. Now, less than a day before Google is poised to publicly announce the device, yet another Pixel 7a leak gives us one last unofficial look at the device.

Today, @OnLeaks published with MediaPeanut a leaked promo video of the Pixel 7a, showing off the phone that we’ve seen so many countless times so far. The video doesn’t really tell us much new about the phone – it’s a Tensor G2-powered device with a new camera, wireless charging, and an updated design to match the rest of the Pixel 7 series, as so many past leaks have shown – but it’s a good chance to see the phone one more time before Google’s unveiling.

The video from @OnLeaks shows the Pixel 7a in its black, white, and blue colors while also highlighting software features such as Night Sight, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and more. Meanwhile, an English version shows the same video, but featuring the Coral version of the Pixel 7a, courtesy of SnoopyTech.

Omg its the Pixel 7a (but English) pic.twitter.com/kfN7y4euv5 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 9, 2023

We’d say this is probably the last big leak the Pixel 7a will see before its release tomorrow, but knowing the past, it’s entirely possible something else could land before Google’s unveiling.

In case you’ve missed it, see below for some of the biggest PIxel 7a leaks, and stay tuned tomorrow for all of 9to5Google’s coverage of Google I/O 2023.

