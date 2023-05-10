Here’s everything new in Android 14 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Joining the absolute fray of Google I/O 2023 announcements today is Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel.

We’re diving into all of Android 14 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 2 at the right.

Expect at least three more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1, DP2, and Beta 1.

Updating…

‘Languages & input’ split into ‘Languages’ and ‘Keyboard’

Font size Quick Settings tile

New uninstall/trash icon

App info loses line separation

New animation for Wallpaper & style and long-pression on app icons

New Security & privacy icon