Android Automotive OS 14 will be able to use multiple in-car displays, YouTube app coming

Google’s Android Automotive OS is coming to more cars and, with its Android 14 upgrade, it will be able to use multiple displays in a car. On top of that, there’s also a YouTube app coming to Android Automotive.

At Google I/O 2023, it was announced that an official YouTube app is coming to Android Automotive OS in the “coming weeks” for Polestar and Volvo cars, and available for all car makers to use.

YouTube is now available for car makers to offer in cars with Google built-in. Select partners, including Polestar and Volvo Cars, have committed to bringing this experience to their cars via over-the-air software updates. So you’ll be able to easily watch your favorite videos if you’re, say, waiting for curbside pickup.

This is part of a wider push for video apps on Android Automotive OS. Google announced today that it will make it easier to port tablet apps to Android Automotive, and there’s also going to be a further push for internet browser and gaming apps. As a part of that, “GameSnacks” from Android Auto is coming to Automotive.

Along with the video push, Google also announced that Android Automotive OS 14 will bring a handy new feature to some futuristic cars.

Multi-display support will allow the OS to work across displays in front of the passenger and even in the back seats along with the displays in the instrument cluster and central infotainment screen. In a demo, below, Google shows the ability to mirror video content on the two backseat displays as well as the central instrument cluster, perhaps to watch a movie together while charging on a family roadtrip.

Video isn’t the only thing Android Automotive OS will be able to do with multiple displays, as Google also teases the ability for passengers to help the driver with navigation from a display in front of them along with other features.

Google added that it expects the number of cars running on top of Android Automotive OS with “Google built-in” to double this year as more brands such as Chevrolet, Renault, Volvo, Polestar and Honda adopt the platform and debut cars with support.

Smart replies from Android Auto are also coming to Android Automotive “over the next few months,” and Waze for Android Automotive is getting support for showing EV charging stations.

