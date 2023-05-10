 Skip to main content

Android Automotive OS 14 will be able to use multiple in-car displays, YouTube app coming

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 1:02 pm PT
0 Comments

Google’s Android Automotive OS is coming to more cars and, with its Android 14 upgrade, it will be able to use multiple displays in a car. On top of that, there’s also a YouTube app coming to Android Automotive.

At Google I/O 2023, it was announced that an official YouTube app is coming to Android Automotive OS in the “coming weeks” for Polestar and Volvo cars, and available for all car makers to use.

YouTube is now available for car makers to offer in cars with Google built-in. Select partners, including Polestar and Volvo Cars, have committed to bringing this experience to their cars via over-the-air software updates. So you’ll be able to easily watch your favorite videos if you’re, say, waiting for curbside pickup.

This is part of a wider push for video apps on Android Automotive OS. Google announced today that it will make it easier to port tablet apps to Android Automotive, and there’s also going to be a further push for internet browser and gaming apps. As a part of that, “GameSnacks” from Android Auto is coming to Automotive.

Along with the video push, Google also announced that Android Automotive OS 14 will bring a handy new feature to some futuristic cars.

Multi-display support will allow the OS to work across displays in front of the passenger and even in the back seats along with the displays in the instrument cluster and central infotainment screen. In a demo, below, Google shows the ability to mirror video content on the two backseat displays as well as the central instrument cluster, perhaps to watch a movie together while charging on a family roadtrip.

Video isn’t the only thing Android Automotive OS will be able to do with multiple displays, as Google also teases the ability for passengers to help the driver with navigation from a display in front of them along with other features.

Google added that it expects the number of cars running on top of Android Automotive OS with “Google built-in” to double this year as more brands such as Chevrolet, Renault, Volvo, Polestar and Honda adopt the platform and debut cars with support.

Smart replies from Android Auto are also coming to Android Automotive “over the next few months,” and Waze for Android Automotive is getting support for showing EV charging stations.

More from Google I/O 2023:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.