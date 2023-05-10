Get an extra 10% on your Android trade-in to get Google’s new Pixel 7a and Fold

Google officially announced the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold today at Google I/O. With both devices available now, now’s the time to lock in your current smartphone’s cash value with 9to5Google’s official trade-in partner, Decluttr. Plus use code “9TO5GOOGLE23” to get an extra 10% cashback for a limited time.

Selling a phone on your own can be a hassle. But you don’t have to give up a great trade-in value for a seamless experience.

Best Android trade-in values for spring 2023

On average, Decluttr pays ~33% more than what you’ll get through most carriers and other retailers. And instead of getting slowly paid over two to three years in installments, Decluttr pays cash. That means your money isn’t locked down, so you can spend it wherever you want.

And if you use promo code 9TO5GOOGLE23, you’ll get an additional 10% value for your device – with a max $30 bonus.

The seamless Decluttr process

Head to Decluttr’s website and answer a few questions about the device you’re selling You’ll get a free instant valuation with a Price Lock guarantee Price Lock keeps your instant quote valid for 28 days to give you time to decide

It also means you can start the Decluttr trade-in process now, before your Pixel 7a or Fold arrives, and send off your old phone later Then simply send Decluttr your device (at no cost), where your quoted value will be confirmed Thanks to the Tech Price Promise, you’re guaranteed to either get your full quoted value or get your device returned for free Once your device has been received and verified (often the next day), Decluttr will pay you the full value by either direct deposit into your bank account or – even faster – through PayPal

Decluttr has been the trusted trade-in partner of 9to5Google and 9to5Mac for years now. The company has an excellent rating on Trustpilot, and Decluttr has paid out over $400 million to 6+ million customers.

Lock in your Android trade-in value

Head over to Decluttr now to get your free instant quote and lock in your trade-in price. And don’t forget to use code 9TO5GOOGLE23 to get even more for your trade-in.