Google Labs returns with AI-based features, sign up now

“Google Labs” is returning as a way for people to try new features coming soon to Google apps, including new AI-based features coming soon to Workspace.

At Google I/O, the company has announced numerous AI-related features arriving across many of its products. Given these features are still considered to be early and need to be thoroughly tested, Google’s Sundar Pichai has announced the return of Google Labs.

As of today, you can sign up for four different avenues of AI experiments, across Google Search, Workspace, “Project Tailwind,” and “MusicLM.” You’ll need to opt into each experiment manually. Details and registration for each of the current Google Labs experiments are available on the new landing page.

Additionally, the latest version of the Google Search app on Android (and desktop versions of Chrome) now has a built-in Labs button, making it easy to sign up.

Updating…