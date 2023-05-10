Google announces Pixel 7a powered by Tensor G2 chip, face unlock for $499

Building on the success of last year’s entry-level Pixel, Google is introducing the new Pixel 7a to the mix, which will run the same in-house processor found in Google’s flagship devices.

The Pixel 7a takes a lot of what made last year’s model so successful and expands on it by making several key adjustments, filling out the Pixel experience, and making entry-level desirable.

The Pixel 7a comes in a rather large package, with a screen totaling 6.1-inches corner-to-corner. The body itself is made of recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 graces the front display while a 3D composite makes up the rear panel. As is the Pixel design language, a visor makes its way across the camera array and slips into the frame rails on either side.

Under the same glass found on last year’s a-series Pixel, you’ll find a slightly higher resolution display coming in at 1080 x 2400. That display steps beyond 60Hz and can hit a max of 90Hz with Google Smooth Display design. This display method serves to save a little bit of battery over time. We also find a familiar fingerprint sensor within the display, making a clear path for Google to push for passkeys in the near future.

At $499, the Pixel 7a is the cheapest device to run Google’s latest Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 co-processor, which are found on both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The AI-driven chip is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 internal memory. Google has also equipped the 7a with a 4,386mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 72 hours using Extreme Battery Saver mode. To keep everything running smoothly even in rough conditions, the composite body is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

Backed up by Google’s phenomenal software photo processing, the Pixel 7a runs two sensors on the rear of the phone, hidden under the famed visor. The main sensor is a 64MP wide-angle unit, which sits beside a 13MP ultra-wide sensor for close-ups and shots that need 120-degrees of view. The front of the device holds a 13MP shooter that incorporates Google’s Face Unlock, making the Pixel 7a the cheapest device at launch to use the security feature introduced with the flagship series.

Google’s stock Android brings tons of features to these cameras that users have come to appreciate. Just a few of those are Google’s new Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Real Tone for processing images and representing skin tones more accurately.

Google is also promising a “minimum 5 years of security updates” for the Pixel 7a. With that, we’re likely to see 3 years of Android updates as well, prolonging the life of the Pixel 7a well into 2028.

The Pixel 7a will be available in several attractive colorways: Charcoal, Sea, Snow, and Coral. Each has camera visors that mimic the color of the body, which gives the 7a a unified and rather fantastic look. To go along with the new Pixel, Google is also releasing official Pixel 7a cases with matching colors and one Google Store x Case-Mate limited edition case.

Orders through the Google Store come with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series and an official case, totaling $499.

Google is opting to skip pre-orders and has made the Pixel 7a available starting today in 17 countries: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and India.

Buy the Pixel 7a