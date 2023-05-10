 Skip to main content

Google showcases AI features coming to Search [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 10:48 am PT
During Google I/O 2023, we’re finally getting our first look at how the tech giant plans to bring AI to Google Search.

Coming soon, Generative AI is coming to Google Search with the goal of making Search “smarter” and “simpler.”

This starts with an AI “block “Snapshot” at the top of the page that summarizes search results, offering relevant links, summaries of products, images, and more. The AI will also attempt to pull data from actual users, rather than just websites.

Results come with a disclaimer saying:

Generative AI is experimental

Below the AI “Snapshot,” Google Search will display typical results. But, there’s also a conversational mode which can help you use the AI to narrow down on results using natural language.

While this new experience in Search is still in its early days, Google is referring to it as the “Search Generative Experience,” or “SGE.”

SGE (Search Generative Experience) brings the power of generative AI directly into Google Search. The new Search experience helps you quickly find and make sense of information. As you search, you can get the gist of a topic with AI-powered overviews, pointers to explore more, and ways to naturally follow up.

Generative AI in Google Search will first debut in “Labs,” with the waitlist opening today in the Google app and on Google.com on Chrome. The first testers will be admitted in the coming weeks.

Updating…

