Google is emphasizing personal experience with ‘Perspectives’ in Search

Searching for results that directly apply to you in Google Search is a familiar gamble. Now, with the aid of generative AI, Google is starting to push more personal results with a new “Perspectives” filter.

The idea is pretty simple. When searching for something through Google, users are often looking for results that are directly relatable, not necessarily general information. Oftentimes, a search results in tons of articles that can be helpful, but lack a personal touch, which can be disconnecting and ultimately disappointing.

Using generative AI, Google is starting to shift what is displayed in Search results for users. Under a new “Perspectives” filter, Google Search results that originate from people with real-life experiences will appear as a priority, rather than generic articles that are somewhat related. These results will be sourced from mediums that are built on personal experiences, such as posts, videos, and images posted by people on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media.

By taking this approach, users will start theoretically seeing Search results that are a little more catered. Google’s example for the new initiative is someone moving from across the country looking for people to get to know in the area. A search query consisting of “how to make friends in a new city” will give results that populate in the new Perspectives filter. Tapping that filter will show posts from social sites, which have a more personal touch.

Google is also tuning how businesses are reviewed by prioritizing quality and originality of content, rather than keeping the most enticing title at the top. With this new outlook, posts that have more inherent value will be easier to find for users, which will likely enhance the value of Google Search itself.

This new feature comes as Google looks to put more emphasis on “unique expertise and experience.” Google notes that this new Perspectives filter in Search will become available “over the coming weeks” to users.