Gylt, Stadia’s first exclusive, arrives on PC and consoles July 6

Following the death of Google Stadia earlier this year, one of the platform’s very first games was left without a home. Now, though, Gylt is making its way to PC and consoles.

Confirmed by developer Tequila Works today, Gylt will be heading to PC via Steam on July 6. That same day, the game will also launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Shape the fears… Fear the shapes. Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world. GYLT will be available on July 6th on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Gylt garnered high praise on Stadia, being one of the best titles available at launch and a good exclusive for the platform. However, like a few other titles, it was ripped away from players this past January when Stadia closed its doors. The expanded release is certainly great news.

Currently, there’s no sign of Gylt coming to cloud platforms such as GeForce Now.

