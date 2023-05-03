Fortnite is now available for free on Amazon Luna

The juggernaut that is Fortnite is about to land on another cloud gaming service, as the hit lands on Amazon Luna, starting today.

Amazon and Epic Games today announced a partnership that sees Fortnite go live on Luna for free, starting today. The game will be available for players in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. Apparently, Fortnite has been the number one request from Luna players thus far, which comes as no surprise given the game’s mass popularity.

Playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna requires no purchase, but it does require some form of access to Luna.

This can include a Luna+ subscription, which runs $10/month and delivers a library of games for streaming, or simply an Amazon Prime subscription. With the latter, you’ll also get a rotating list of free games each month, as well as the ability to stream Ubisoft PC titles that you own at no extra charge. Players can try Luna at no charge for seven days.

Fortnite on Amazon Luna, as seen in a past leak, will include the ability to link your Epic Games account and sync purchases and progress from the game across PC and mobile. The game will be playable across TVs, laptops, desktop computers, and mobile devices too.

However, unlike Fortnite on GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, there’s no touch support (Update: Fortnite on Luna does support mobile touch controls, Amazon tells us) – you’ll want a game controller or Amazon’s own Luna controller.

