Pixel Fold won’t be available for pre-order at carriers until late June

Google’s first foldable launched yesterday, but it won’t go on sale until June. But if you were hoping to pre-order the Pixel Fold from your carrier, you’ll need to wait a while.

The Pixel Fold is already available for pre-order on the Google Store at its pricey $1,799, but the same isn’t true for carriers in the US.

As it stands currently, the Pixel Fold won’t be available for pre-order at carriers until June 20. That’s the date Verizon has confirmed, and AT&T also tells us that pre-orders will open “later,” but we’re guessing it’ll be around the same time. The foldable will still ship, at least from Verizon, on June 27 just like the Google Store, but eager buyers will have to wait much longer to get their hands on the device.

Pixel Fold will be available from Verizon in 256GB and 512GB memory configurations, with preorders starting June 20 and wide availability on June 27. Stay tuned to verizon.com for pricing and some amazing Pixel Fold promotions.

That’s certainly an abnormal strategy for Google. Typically, the company has pre-orders and availability for Pixel phones at carriers timed the same as its own Store. This is especially odd for the US, given how much emphasis is put on the carrier sales channel. But, then again, for such an expensive device that sold in so few regions, it’s entirely possible Google is focusing on the possibilities the form factor brings rather than getting this phone in front of as many buyers as possible.

There’s no word just yet on when, or if, the Pixel Fold will be made available at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon.

