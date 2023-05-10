 Skip to main content

Here’s how the Pixel Fold’s size compares to the rest of Google’s lineup

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 7:45 pm PT
0 Comments
google pixel fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a unique device for the Pixel lineup for several reasons, but one that’s easy to overlook is the size of the foldable, which looks very compact compared to the rest of Google’s phones.

Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch display on the inside, but on the outside, it’s a mere 5.8-inches. That’s very small by modern smartphone standards, where screens under 6-inches are incredibly hard to find.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 7 6.2-inches, and the Pixel 7 Pro measures in at 6.7-inches. They’re all pretty big phones, much to the chagrin of many long-time Pixel fans who appreciated Google’s tendency to release smaller phones back before the Tensor era.

With the Pixel Fold, we’re somewhat seeing a return to form in that arena, with this new phone being considerably shorter than the rest of the Pixel 7 series. As seen below, it’s a drastic difference when all of the phones are put side-by-side.

Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold

In another image, Google shows how the inner display compares to the size of other Pixels. The comparison is a lot less direct, but it shows how the vertical size of the inner display is drastically smaller than the other Pixels.

Is the Pixel Fold’s size compelling to you, or would you rather stick with the taller bigger single-screen Pixels? Let’s discuss in the comments!

More on Pixel Fold:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.