Here’s how the Pixel Fold’s size compares to the rest of Google’s lineup

The Google Pixel Fold is a unique device for the Pixel lineup for several reasons, but one that’s easy to overlook is the size of the foldable, which looks very compact compared to the rest of Google’s phones.

Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch display on the inside, but on the outside, it’s a mere 5.8-inches. That’s very small by modern smartphone standards, where screens under 6-inches are incredibly hard to find.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 7 6.2-inches, and the Pixel 7 Pro measures in at 6.7-inches. They’re all pretty big phones, much to the chagrin of many long-time Pixel fans who appreciated Google’s tendency to release smaller phones back before the Tensor era.

With the Pixel Fold, we’re somewhat seeing a return to form in that arena, with this new phone being considerably shorter than the rest of the Pixel 7 series. As seen below, it’s a drastic difference when all of the phones are put side-by-side.

Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold

In another image, Google shows how the inner display compares to the size of other Pixels. The comparison is a lot less direct, but it shows how the vertical size of the inner display is drastically smaller than the other Pixels.

Is the Pixel Fold’s size compelling to you, or would you rather stick with the taller bigger single-screen Pixels? Let’s discuss in the comments!

More on Pixel Fold: