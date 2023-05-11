 Skip to main content

Pixel 7a in Coral is inexplicably £50 more expensive in the UK

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 11 2023 - 3:00 am PT
pixel 7a colors

The Google Pixel 7a is the company’s first smartphone to be made available in four different colors, but its “Coral” variant seems to come at an extra cost for some buyers.

“Coral” is a pinkish-orange color that’s exclusive to the Pixel 7a sold through the Google Store. The striking variant stands out among the pastel colors Google has used on Pixels over the past few years, and it’s certainly one that may end up popular among buyers.

While in the US this special color variant comes at no extra charge, that isn’t the case across the pond. In the UK, the Coral Pixel 7a is inexplicably £50 more expensive than the “Sky,” “Charcoal,” and “Chalk” color options. Where those all ring up at £449, the Coral model will jack that price up to £499 as our Damien Wilde pointed out last night.

This doesn’t appear to be a case of some extra hardware, as we see with the $50 upcharge on the Verizon version of the Pixel 7a sold in the US. There’s no extra storage, nothing, just a different color.

And, interestingly, this upcharge doesn’t appear to apply anywhere else. We dug through all 17 countries where the Pixel 7a is sold and no others outside of the UK charge extra for the Coral color variant.

Also of note, Google doesn’t offer Coral at all in four countries – Australia, India, Singapore, and Taiwan all lack the option.

