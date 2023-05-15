 Skip to main content

TCL’s 2023 Google TV lineup launches today starting at $199

May 15 2023
tcl google tv 2023

TCL has today launched its 2023 smart TVs with Google TV, with the TCL Q-Series starting at $499 with 4K support and a variety of sizes and features, and the S-Series keeping with affordable TVs that also pack Google TV.

The TCL Q-Series for 2023 includes the Q6, Q7, and QM8 classes. The Q6 offers up flagship features at an affordable cost, starting with a 55-inch panel at $499. 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch options are also available up to $1,599.

The Q7 class is a better fit for gaming, with a 120Hz panel across all sizes. The 55-inch model starts at $749, 65-inch for $999, 75-inch for $1,399, and 85-inch for $2,199.

Finally, the QM8 class offers mini-LED “Ultra” at up to 2,000 peak nits of brightness. The 65-inch model starts at $1,699, with the top end option being a whopping 98-inch model that rings up at $9,999.

TCL has also launched its 2023 S-Series lineup, with the S3 Google TV starting at $199 in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes all at 1080p. The 4K S4 class starting at $279 with 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch options.

In the US, all of these TVs are being sold at Best Buy.

