 Skip to main content

Amazon Luna app adds basic support for Google TV and Android TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 15 2023 - 11:16 am PT
0 Comments
amazon luna google tv

It seems that Amazon’s Luna service is preparing for a future on Google TV and Android TV devices, as the company’s app now works on the platform and has native integration.

Amazon Luna has been available on TVs for quite some time, but only on two platforms. Amazon’s own Fire TV OS has native integration with the cloud gaming service, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub on recent Tizen-powered TVs also supports Luna. But that’s it.

Soon, though, that may change.

Through recent updates, Amazon has quietly added support for Google’s Android TV OS – the underlying platform for Google TV and Android TV – to the Luna app for Fire TV.

This was first spotted at random by Artem Russakovskii on Twitter, and we’ve since confirmed the app works. When sideloaded on Android TV or Google TV, the Amazon Luna app from Fire TV works just about flawlessly. You can open the app and link your Amazon account, then start playing games on the platform. It even works with the Luna Controller.

Performance of Amazon Luna on Google TV – we tested on Walmart’s new box – seems comparable to other devices, perhaps with a bit more lag. But your results may vary, as is often the case with cloud gaming.

Of course, Fire TV apps have long been available for sideloading on Android TV OS, just like any other Android app. There’s rarely anything stopping installation. The thing that points most to an official future on Google TV and Android TV is that the Amazon Luna app has a homescreen icon. The built-in launcher on Android TV OS won’t show sideloaded apps unless those apps are specifically designed to show an icon on the platform. Amazon has clearly put some work into optimizing for the platform, and it’s a good sign for the future.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …
Google TV

Google TV
Amazon Luna

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.