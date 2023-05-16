Android TV now has a ‘Live’ tab with free channels, just like Google TV

Last month Google introduced a huge number of free streaming channels to Google TV, and now that’s coming to Android TV with a new “Live” tab.

Rolling out starting this week, the “Live” tab is coming to Android TV devices, such as the Nvidia Shield TV, Walmart’s 2021 Onn devices, and TV sets from Hisense, TCL, and more sold prior to 2022. This will be available only in the United States at launch.

Like on Google TV, this new Live tab slots into Android TV’s homescreen and integrates with both paid and free TV services. This can include YouTube TV and Sling, as well as free content from Tubi, Plex, and more. It also includes the free channels from Google TV, which will still be called Google TV here.

Starting today, we’re bringing the Live tab to Android TV. On the Live tab, you’ll get access to free channels from Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. We’re also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without downloading or launching an app.

Google says this will be made available to “all Android TV devices” in the US over the next “few weeks.”

