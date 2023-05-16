 Skip to main content

Android TV now has a ‘Live’ tab with free channels, just like Google TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 16 2023 - 9:45 am PT
2 Comments
android tv discover homescreen

Last month Google introduced a huge number of free streaming channels to Google TV, and now that’s coming to Android TV with a new “Live” tab.

Rolling out starting this week, the “Live” tab is coming to Android TV devices, such as the Nvidia Shield TV, Walmart’s 2021 Onn devices, and TV sets from Hisense, TCL, and more sold prior to 2022. This will be available only in the United States at launch.

Like on Google TV, this new Live tab slots into Android TV’s homescreen and integrates with both paid and free TV services. This can include YouTube TV and Sling, as well as free content from Tubi, Plex, and more. It also includes the free channels from Google TV, which will still be called Google TV here.

Starting today, we’re bringing the Live tab to Android TV. On the Live tab, you’ll get access to free channels from Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. We’re also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without downloading or launching an app.

Google says this will be made available to “all Android TV devices” in the US over the next “few weeks.”

More on Android TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …
Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.