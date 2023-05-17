New Google Docs Calendar template lets you collaborate on invites

Following Gmail last year, Google Docs is adding a new Calendar event template that lets you “collaborate with others to draft calendar invites.”
This building block has fields for the event title, guests (with support for auto-complete), start and end time, location, and description. You can fill out this information together in Docs and one person can then tap the icon in the top-left corner to transfer directly to Google Calendar for final delivery.
To access, open the @-menu and search for “Calendar event draft” or Insert menu > Building blocks > Calendar event draft. It’s only available for Workspace users and is rolling out over the coming weeks:
- Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus customers and Nonprofits
- Not available to Google Workspace Essentials Starter, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline Starter, and Frontline Standard
- Not available to users with personal Google Accounts
Meanwhile, the 2023 Recommended for Google Workspace apps list was released today. They can be found on Google Workspace Marketplace:
- AODocs: Deeply integrated with Google Drive, AODocs ensures critical documents are controlled and easy to find.
- Copper: Automatically update records from Gmail, record and synchronize meetings with their contacts, and analyze data directly from Google Sheets.
- Comeen Workplace: Plan in-office days, book desks, check-in to meeting rooms, and welcome visitors from a Google Calendar Add-on and a Google Chat app.
- Dialpad: Automatically populate meeting links in event invites, sync contacts, and more.
- DocuSign: Provides fast, easy, and secure eSignature integration.
- Folgo: Manage Google Drive folders by auditing content and sharing settings, copying files in bulk, and reassigning ownership.
- Lucidchart: Collaborate in real time to visualize processes, systems, org structures, and more.
- JumpCloud: Simplify your cybersecurity approach with enhanced single sign-on and cross-OS device management, directly integrated into your Google Workspace instance.
- LumApps: Empowers teams to be more productive, organized, and informed with personalized communications and seamless integrations with Google Workspace apps.
- Mailmeteor: Enables Gmail and Google Workspace users to send personalized mass emails.
- Miro: Seamlessly plan engaging meetings and visually collaborate for more aligned, innovative teamwork.
- RingCentral: Plugs into Google Workspace’s apps and OS to make existing workflows simpler and faster.
- Sheetgo: Allows spreadsheet users to connect files to create powerful automation.
- Signeasy: Allows users to easily sign, send, and manage documents directly from Google Workspace.
- Supermetrics: Marketers use Supermetrics to pull data from marketing platforms directly into Google Cloud tools like Sheets, Data Studio, and BigQuery.
- YAMM (Yet Another Mail Merge): Customize email in Gmail, then track results in real-time and schedule follow-ups from Google Sheets.
