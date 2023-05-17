New Google Docs Calendar template lets you collaborate on invites

Following Gmail last year, Google Docs is adding a new Calendar event template that lets you “collaborate with others to draft calendar invites.”

This building block has fields for the event title, guests (with support for auto-complete), start and end time, location, and description. You can fill out this information together in Docs and one person can then tap the icon in the top-left corner to transfer directly to Google Calendar for final delivery.

To access, open the @-menu and search for “Calendar event draft” or Insert menu > Building blocks > Calendar event draft. It’s only available for Workspace users and is rolling out over the coming weeks:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus customers and Nonprofits

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials Starter, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline Starter, and Frontline Standard

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

Meanwhile, the 2023 Recommended for Google Workspace apps list was released today. They can be found on Google Workspace Marketplace:

Deeply integrated with Google Drive, AODocs ensures critical documents are controlled and easy to find. Copper: Automatically update records from Gmail, record and synchronize meetings with their contacts, and analyze data directly from Google Sheets.

Plan in-office days, book desks, check-in to meeting rooms, and welcome visitors from a Google Calendar Add-on and a Google Chat app. Dialpad: Automatically populate meeting links in event invites, sync contacts, and more.

Provides fast, easy, and secure eSignature integration. Folgo: Manage Google Drive folders by auditing content and sharing settings, copying files in bulk, and reassigning ownership.

Collaborate in real time to visualize processes, systems, org structures, and more. JumpCloud: Simplify your cybersecurity approach with enhanced single sign-on and cross-OS device management, directly integrated into your Google Workspace instance.

Empowers teams to be more productive, organized, and informed with personalized communications and seamless integrations with Google Workspace apps. Mailmeteor: Enables Gmail and Google Workspace users to send personalized mass emails.

Seamlessly plan engaging meetings and visually collaborate for more aligned, innovative teamwork. RingCentral: Plugs into Google Workspace’s apps and OS to make existing workflows simpler and faster.

Allows spreadsheet users to connect files to create powerful automation. Signeasy: Allows users to easily sign, send, and manage documents directly from Google Workspace.

Marketers use Supermetrics to pull data from marketing platforms directly into Google Cloud tools like Sheets, Data Studio, and BigQuery. YAMM (Yet Another Mail Merge): Customize email in Gmail, then track results in real-time and schedule follow-ups from Google Sheets.