Doodle for Google 2023 opens top five voting

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 18 2023 - 10:54 am PT
Doodle for Google voting

The Doodle for Google 2023 contest opened in January with an “I am grateful for…” theme, and public voting is now open.

You can pick a winner from each of the five grade groups:

  • Grades K-3: 9 Doodles
  • Grades 4-5: 11 Doodles
  • Grades 6-7: 12 Doodles 
  • Grades 8-9: 10 Doodles
  • Grades 10-12: 13 Doodles 

Google selected these 55 Doodles from “tens of thousands of submissions” across 55 states and territories based on artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication. Each won unspecified “Google hardware and swag,” as well as “special surprise announcements in their hometowns so their families, friends and school communities could celebrate their creations in real life.”

From the five people, who will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, selected, Google’s judges will pick the national winner that will be shown on the homepage for a day, as well as a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization.

  • Noah Schnapp: Actor and Student
  • Brian Selznick: Bestselling Author and Illustrator
  • Jessica Yu: Doodle Team Lead
  • Kurt Russell: 2022 National Teacher of the Year

Top five voting is available until May 25 on the Doodle for Google 2023 website.

