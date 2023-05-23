Alphabet Scoop 138: Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2, and Buds Pro rumors

This week on Alphabet Scoop, we talk about the latest Pixel rumors. We reported on the Pixel Watch 2 and a big software update for Pixel Buds Pro, while the Pixel 8 Pro looks like it will have a temperature sensor.
- Source: Google planning to launch Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8
- Source: Big Pixel Buds Pro update adding Clear Calling, more
- Google Pixel 8 Pro breaks cover with built-in temperature sensor [Video]
- Taking the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor at face value
- The Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor only matters if Google commits
