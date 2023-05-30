Deals: Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell hits $75 low, Philips Hue gear from $20, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with some discounted porch protection arriving for even less thanks to Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell at $75. Continuing the Assistant-enabled smart home savings, a collection of Philips Hue gear is on sale from $20. Then, a 33% discount lands on LaCie’s signature rugged 500GB SSD to wrap things up at a new $100 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell fends off porch pirates at $75 low

Woot today is now offering the original Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) for $75. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the best price of the year following that $54 discount. It’s $5 below our previous mention from the beginning of the spring and a notable way to sidestep the steep prices of the newer additions to Google’s smart home ecosystem. Compared to those newer releases, you’re not missing all too much.

Still fully supported by Google, the previous-generation video doorbell lands in the Nest stable with a wired design. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about over at 9to5Google.

Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp sees first discount

Last fall, Philips Hue refreshed one of its most popular form-factors with an entirely new design. The Philips Hue Go was already a favorite for its portable design, and now the company has brought those same perks to a desk lamp design. The new Philips Hue Go Table Lamp drops down to $136. It normally sells for $160 and on top of falling to a new all-time low, is also the very first chance to save.

Bringing an untethered design to your desk and more, the Philips Hue Go Lamp ditches the orb-like build we’ve seen in the past for a more traditional upright look. It still sports the usual Color Ambiance lighting tech, with onboard Bluetooth meaning you can use this with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Throw in Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit support, which rounds out the package on top of an IP54 water-resistance rating and 48-hour battery life.

Then don’t forget that Woot is ending the month by discounting a collection of other Philips Hue lights. Ranging from staples in any HomeKit setup to lamps with addressable RGB lighting, edison-style bulbs, and accessories, all of the prices start from $20. They’re some of the best prices yet, too.

LaCie’s signature rugged 500GB SSD sees 33% discount

LaCie makes some of the most distinct solid-state drives on the market, and today its signature Rugged series is getting in on the savings. The 500GB LaCie Rugged SSD normally sells for $150 or more, but is now dropping down to $99.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. That $50 discount arrives to pair with the best price ever status that is beating our previous mention by an extra $10. Wrapped in a bright orange rubber exterior, LaCie is packing 500GB of solid-state storage into one of the most rugged designs on the market. On top of being drop-resistant up to three meters, there’s also the IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating that ensures this drive can really tag along anywhere. Its USB-C interface lets you transfer files off the NVMe internals at up to 1,050MB/s, too. All of that makes this just as perfect for pairing with your Mac everyday carry, drone photography kit, and so many other setups.

Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs display digital gallery art from $420

Through the end of the month, Woot today is now discounting Samsung’s 2022 series The Frame 4K Smart TVs to the best prices of the year. With discounts now starting at $420 for the 32-inch model, shipping is free across the lineup with a Prime membership. Those without one will pay a $6 flat delivery fee. Down from its usual $598 price tag you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer arrives at $178 off. It’s $30 under our previous mention and hasn’t been on sale in several months.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage. Below the fold, we also outline some of the more home theater-worthy models from the Frame lineup, too.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Samsung’s new 180MB/s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card just hit $15

While the best price yet is still live on the 256GB variant, Amazon is now offering the brand new 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD memory card down at $15. Regularly $19, this is 21% off the going rate and the best we have tracked since Samsung refreshed the lineup with faster 180MB/s speeds last month. While we did see a slight drop about half way through the month, today’s deal is also the first sizable deal yet.

This is Samsung’s top-of-the-line, pro-grade solution, now with even faster speeds. A perfect addition to your on-the-go gaming rig, vacation camera setup, or just when going out into the field to capture footage. The U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds are joined by A2 app-loading tech alongside the six-proof Samsung protection against the elements (water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more) we have come to love. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look

Best trade-in deals

