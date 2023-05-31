Deals: Samsung Frame 4K TVs from $420, Galaxy Tab A7 from $105, Pixel 7a case $20, more

All of today’s best deals are now available on this fine Wednesday. Leading the way, we have the best prices of the year on Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs. Digital art in tow, pricing starts at $420 and is joined by Amazon lows landing on Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A7 tablets from $105. And if you’ve picked up a new Pixel 7a as of late, Case-Mate’s latest Slim Fit Case lands at $20 following its first discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs display digital gallery art from $420

Through the end of the month, Woot today is now discounting Samsung’s 2022 series Frame 4K Smart TVs to the best prices of the year. With discounts now starting at $420 for the 32-inch model, shipping is free across the lineup with a Prime membership. Those without one will pay a $6 flat delivery fee. Down from its usual $598 price tag you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer arrives at $178 off. It’s $30 under our previous mention and hasn’t been on sale in several months.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage. Below the fold, we also outline some of the more home theater-worthy models from the Frame lineup too.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Amazon lows hit Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A7 tablets

Amazon is now offering some solid deals and new 2023 lows on a range of Samsung tablets. One notable offer has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite going for $105. Regularly $160 and currently on sale for $130 directly from Samsung, this is 34% off and the best price we can find. It also marks a new 2023 low and comes within $5 of the best price we have tracked there, which happened to have been back over the holidays last year.

While it might not be the latest and greatest in the lineup – it will update to Android 13, though – it makes for a notable compact tablet experience that comes in at a more than digestible price tag while still delivering that Samsung Android experience. The 8.7-inch display, 32GB of onboard storage, and metal frame make for a great casual tablet setup that can also be kid-friendly if it needs to be: “It’s made to be durable so your tablet keeps working even when handled by children’s accident-prone hands.” It includes a “long-lasting” 5,100MaH battery alongside the same free two months of YouTube premium you would get by purchasing it directly from Samsung right now.

Case-Mate’s new Google Pixel 7a Slim Fit Case lands at $20

Amazon is now offering Case-Mate’s new Google Pixel 7a Slim Fit Case for $20. On sale for the first time since launching earlier in the month, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $25 going rate. It’s fitting a new all-time low, as well. Securing your new Pixel 7a, the Slim Fit cover from Case-Mate arrives with a sleek design that lives up to its name while still protecting your device. It notably can fend off drops from up to 12 feet off the ground, with reinforced corners and a lip around the front for keeping your screen protected against damage of all kinds – both cracks and scratches. It’s made of recycled materials to boot while still delivering Qi charging support and a matte black design.

If you want even more protection, Case-Mate is also bundling its Slim Fit case with one of its FlexiShield screen protectors. The package normally sells for $30, but thanks to the on-page coupon and its very first discount, it is now landing at $24. If all of the protective prowess on just the cover isn’t going to be enough to keep your new smartphone looking its best, this package gives you full 360-degree coverage with the FlexiShield screen, adding in even more peace of mind.

Samsung’s new 180MB/s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card just hit $15

While the best price yet is still live on the 256GB variant, Amazon is now offering the brand new 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD memory card at $15. Regularly $19, this is 21% off the going rate and the best we have tracked since Samsung refreshed the lineup with faster 180MB/s speeds last month. While we did see a slight drop about half way through the month, today’s deal is also the first sizable deal yet.

This is Samsung’s top-of-the-line, pro-grade solution, now with even faster speeds. A perfect addition to your on-the-go gaming rig, vacation camera setup, or just when going out into the field to capture footage. The U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds are joined by A2 app-loading tech alongside the six-proof Samsung protection against the elements (water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more) we have come to love. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look.

Best price of the year lands Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3 at $79

We deemed it summer’s best speaker in our hands-on review earlier this year, and now you can score the best price of 2023 on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Courtesy of an Amazon price cut, you can bring home the brand’s latest portable offering for less than ever before this year. The WONDERBOOM 3 now sells for $79 for the Joyous Brights Grey. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver $21 in savings. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the first discount in over a month, too.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Philips Hue’s popular Play Bar color ambient lights see rare discount

After seeing the very first discount land on one of the newer additions to the Philips Hue stable, the savings are now carrying over to one of its more popular offerings. The Philips Hue Play Bars are some notable offerings for adding accent lighting anywhere in your home, but even more so behind TVs, desks, and monitors. Now Amazon is offering a rare chance to save, dropping the 2-pack base kit down to $99. Today’s offer is down from the $160 price tag it has been trending at for all of 2023 so far and beats the last mention we saw from over the holiday season by an extra $33. It’s within $1 of a refurbished offer we just saw, while also landing at the best price of the year at 40% off. This started at a $130 MSRP but saw a price hike like many other devices as a result of the pandemic.

These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater, desk, or just some shelving. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, next to your monitor, or somewhere else in your home office, this kit has you covered. I personally have five of these set up around my TV and have found them to be a wonderful solution to ambient lighting.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]