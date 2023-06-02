Vimeo is killing its Android TV, Apple TV, and other apps in favor of casting

The video-sharing platform Vimeo, once considered a promising YouTube competitor, has announced this week that it will kill all of its TV apps in favor of having users cast content from their other devices.

Vimeo confirmed on a support page, first spotted by Engadget, that it will end support for all of its TV apps on June 27. This includes apps for the following platforms:

Android TV/Google TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

There is an exception for enterprise-integrated TV apps, but consumers will lose access on their TVs as of June 27. A pop-up is currently showing up for some users notifying them of the change.

Why are these apps being killed off? Vimeo explains that it “occasionally” retires “legacy products and features that are no longer consistent with our standards.” With that in mind, Vimeo says that using the company’s mobile apps with casting is “a better ongoing experience.” Vimeo points to both Google’s Chromecast tech, which is integrated with many TVs, the Nest Hub, and more, as well as Apple AirPlay.

