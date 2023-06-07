Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lows at $225 off, Fitbit Sense 2 $229, Pixel Buds Pro $160, more

All-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra lead all of today’s best deals with $225 in savings attached. Joining that flagship smartphone, the best price of the year has arrived on Fitbit’s new Sense 2 Smartwatch at $229. That’s then joined by a chance to put ANC, Hey Google support, and 31-hour battery life to work without paying full price on the Pixel Buds Pro at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $225 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

All-time lows are arriving across Samsung’s latest stable of flagship smartphones. After seeing Google steal the spotlight with a new and more affordable handset, Samsung is looking to take back the attention by offering the best prices yet across its new Galaxy S23 series handsets. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $974.99 shipped. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, you’re now looking at $225 in savings. This is matching the all-time low set once before, as well. The 512GB capacity is also seeing much of the same all-time low savings at $1,159.99, clocking in at $25 under our previous mention, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Fitbit’s new Sense 2 Smartwatch lands at best price of the year

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $229 in all three styles. You’re looking at $71 in savings from the usual $300 price tag in order to deliver the best price of the year. This clocks in at $20 under our previous mention and is one of the first chances to save in 2023 so far, too. Not to mention today’s offer arriving just in time to track summer workouts.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $170 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more at $30 off.

Google brings ANC, Hey Google support, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for $160 across all four styles of the true wireless earbuds. Taking $40 off the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at only the third notable markdown of the year and the best in over a month at within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the second-best price to date, too.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg, heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

