One UI Watch 5 beta for the Galaxy Watch is finally here, here’s how to sign up

Samsung is finally rolling out One UI Watch 5 beta after a delay that moved it up a bit. Now that the program is live, Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 users can sign up to get started with Samsung’s latest watch OS. Here’s how to sign up.

One UI Watch 5 is set to roll out in full with the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch set to bring back the rotating bezel and a few other improved features.

While we wait for that launch, Samsung has officially begun the sign-up process for the One UI Watch 5 beta, which is open to anyone with a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 4. The beta brings along a few upgrades to One UI Watch 4, including a dedicated medical info button during hard falls or SOS mode, gestures for watch control without touch, and new app folders to keep things tidy.

Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 beta upgrade is pretty large, coming in at a little over 1.5GB. To get started, you’ll need a charged – at least 30% – Watch 4 or Watch 5 and the Samsung Members app on your device. This update is limited to users in the US and South Korea for now, with more regions likely to come in the future.

How to install One UI Watch 5 beta

You’ll find everything you need in the Samsung Members app. From there, the process is fairly simple.

In the Samsung Members app, scroll through the card carousel and find the One UI Watch 5 beta card. There are two, make sure to tap the one that corresponds to your version of Galaxy Watch. Scroll down and look for the Join Now button. Head to the Galaxy Wearable app and select the watch you’re using. Go into settings, and find Watch software update. Tap it.

You should see the update available for you. If not, wait a bit and try again. This process is reliable, though it takes a bit to get going sometimes.

Once you get started, share your One UI Watch 5 beta thoughts in the comments below!