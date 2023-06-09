Vivo halts phone sales in Germany, joining OnePlus and Oppo

As the result of a court case ruling, Vivo will be barred from selling smartphones in Germany, joining its BBK colleagues OnePlus and Oppo.

As reported by WinFuture, Vivo has stopped selling phones in Germany. This follows a ruling in a patent fight with Nokia, which Vivo, like OnePlus and Oppo, failed to make it through.

Vivo says on its website that “Vivo products are currently not available in Germany” and confirms that customer support and software updates will continue for customers who have already purchased a device in the country. The Vivo website in the country has been effectively wiped at this point, too.

Unfortunately, vivo products are currently not available in Germany. Accordingly, no product information is available on our German website. If you use a vivo product, you can continue to rely on our customer service. You will also receive future software updates.

Technically speaking, Vivo could continue to sell its phones in Germany if it worked out a licensing agreement with Nokia, but the company, again like Oppo and OnePlus, has opted not to do so at this point.

Vivo smartphones continue to be sold in other countries across Europe, meaning determined customers in the now-banned region can still technically import a device if they so desire.

