Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch internationally, but X90 Pro Plus and its killer camera isn’t

Earlier today Vivo announced that the company’s newest flagship phones, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, are going to be available globally.

Vivo’s latest lineup of devices all come with 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays. The X90 Pro and X90 have a resolution of 2,800×1,260-pixel. Both devices feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and software-based faced unlock.

While there has been a lot of talk recently about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, these devices do not use that. Instead, Vivo opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. This processor is by no means a slouch and has similar specs to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

All variations come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacities also vary, the X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless, while the X90 has a 4,810mAh cell that supports 120W wired speeds and lacks wireless charging.

The Vivo X90 comes with a 50MP main sensor with a 12MP ultrawide and 12MP two times optical zoom telephoto. The interesting specs come with the Vivo X90 Pro, which rocks a 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX 989 main sensor, the same one found in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Supplementing that is a 50MP 2x optical zoom telephoto lens tuned for portrait shots and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

While the X90 and X90 Pro seem like great phones, the lineup is missing the X90 Pro Plus, which for now seems like a China-only release. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a higher resolution display, and a more powerful camera setup. Images from the X90 Pro Plus have been showing up on Twitter from the Chinese model for months now, showing just how good it can be. While the main sensor and portrait camera on the X90 Pro is the same, it is missing the telephoto and higher-quality ultrawide that make the X90 Pro Plus better.

Shots from Hollywood. Vivo X90 Pro Plus. pic.twitter.com/7mc7kPp8fc — ben (@bencsin) January 30, 2023

There is no word if the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will make it to a global launch, but we can only hope that it does. The X90 Pro Plus has one of the most impressive camera setups of any smartphone this year, and it is a shame it will be limited to just one country.

For the models that are launching globally, there is no pricing information available quite yet, but we will keep you updated as more information arrives.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: