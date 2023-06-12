OnePlus Nord 3 leaks show off familiar design

OnePlus is planning on building off last year’s budget phone with the OnePlus Nord 3. The latest leaks show off the Nord 3 design in full, bearing a striking resemblance to an existing phone currently on the market.

In 2021, the company launched the previous model in the device lineup, which earned its spot as an acceptable budget option. While 2022 came and went, it looks like OnePlus is at it again with the Nord 3. Revealed in collaboration with WinFuture, Roland Quandt on Twitter posted leaked images of OnePlus’ upcoming budget device.

As a whole, the design comes off as a cleaner version of the Nord 2, with a panel-less camera array and combo lens toward the bottom. The sensors are thought to be a main 50MP camera and 8MP ultrawide lens.

The rear panel looks like it could be glass from the official-looking photos, though we’re pretty confident it’ll stick to a midrange plastic. Along the edges of the OnePlus Nord 3 lies a flat edge with an assumed dedicated ring/mute slider.

The 6.74-inch display is said to be a 2772 x 1240 AMOLED panel hitting up to 120Hz. Under that, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 sits as the SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. This will all be powered by a hefty 5,000mAh battery that is capable of 80W fast charging. Of course, it wouldn’t be a OnePlus device these days without some form of SuperVOOC.

If you’re at all familiar with OnePlus’ Chinese lineup, the Nord 3 bears a striking resemblance to the Ace 2V. In fact, it’s much more than a resemblance. Internally, the two are also a majority match, down to the SoC. As a small difference, the Ace 2V runs a 64MP main shooter.

While the OnePlus Nord 3 is set to be aimed at European regions – sans Germany – the launch date or price is not yet known.