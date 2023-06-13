YouTube drastically lowers requirements for video monetization

YouTube has announced today that it will lower the requirements for creators to use video monetization through the YouTube Partner Program in 2023, with fairly drastic cuts across both regular videos and Shorts.

Effective starting today, YouTube’s new requirements for monetization in 2023 are as follows:

Videos 500 subscribers 3 valid public uploads within 90 days 3,000 watch hours in the past year

Shorts 3 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days



Previously, YouTube required 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch hours, and/or 10 million Shorts views for monetization. The new requirements drastically undercut that, and allow creators the chance to earn for their videos much earlier in the process of building out a channel.

In a blog post, YouTube further explains that unlocking monetization through these milestones will also unlock fan funding options such as memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks. Creators will also be able to promote their own products through YouTube Shopping.

This new requirement won’t kick in for all users globally, but rather only in the US, U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

In the same post, YouTube also notes that its Shopping tool is expanding its affiliate shopping tool to all US creators with more than 20,000 subscribers.

