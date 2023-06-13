 Skip to main content

YouTube drastically lowers requirements for video monetization

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2023 - 7:12 am PT
0 Comments
Youtube stories ending

YouTube has announced today that it will lower the requirements for creators to use video monetization through the YouTube Partner Program in 2023, with fairly drastic cuts across both regular videos and Shorts.

Effective starting today, YouTube’s new requirements for monetization in 2023 are as follows:

  • Videos
    • 500 subscribers
    • 3 valid public uploads within 90 days
    • 3,000 watch hours in the past year
  • Shorts
    • 3 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days

Previously, YouTube required 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch hours, and/or 10 million Shorts views for monetization. The new requirements drastically undercut that, and allow creators the chance to earn for their videos much earlier in the process of building out a channel.

In a blog post, YouTube further explains that unlocking monetization through these milestones will also unlock fan funding options such as memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks. Creators will also be able to promote their own products through YouTube Shopping.

This new requirement won’t kick in for all users globally, but rather only in the US, U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

In the same post, YouTube also notes that its Shopping tool is expanding its affiliate shopping tool to all US creators with more than 20,000 subscribers.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.